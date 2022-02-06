Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Azul posted earnings of ($1.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 2,376,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,394. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.