Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.
Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.
In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
