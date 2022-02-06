Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

