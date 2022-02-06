$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $800,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 310.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

