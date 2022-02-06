Brokerages Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT at $17.00

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 831,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.