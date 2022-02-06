CloakCoin Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $217.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008835 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,759,124 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

