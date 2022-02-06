Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $158.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 629,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

