Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,155.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,155.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

