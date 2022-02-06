Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price at $36.89

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of VRM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 4,269,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Vroom has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 63,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

