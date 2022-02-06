City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce $41.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $166.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $168.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $191.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

CIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 175,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,407. The stock has a market cap of $763.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

