Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $7,546.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,701,200 coins and its circulating supply is 79,701,102 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

