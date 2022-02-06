$83.22 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.08 million and the lowest is $82.29 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $340.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $333.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $343.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 3,694,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

