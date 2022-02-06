Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $90,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

CRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 728,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,615. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

