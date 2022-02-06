Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $429.73 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $429.73 or 0.01032224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $429.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,651 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

