Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $200.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $200,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,015,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $113.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

