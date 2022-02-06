Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 649.17 ($8.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.47) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RTO stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 512.20 ($6.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,995. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.12. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.90). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 558.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

