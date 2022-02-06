Analysts Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $61.78

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HTHT traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 866,280 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

