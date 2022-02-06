EpiK Protocol (EPK) Market Capitalization Tops $19.50 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.