Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
