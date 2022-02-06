Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 147,813 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,813 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.49. 4,592,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.34. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

