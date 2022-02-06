$20.72 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $20.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $21.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.34 million, with estimates ranging from $104.58 million to $133.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on XERS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 131,207 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

