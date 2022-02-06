Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 925 ($12.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

DRXGF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

