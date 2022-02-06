PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,656 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $765,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 45,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in PayPal by 69.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. 33,062,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,094,834. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

