CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,501.84 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011026 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.