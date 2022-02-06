Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRN. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 106,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.57. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

