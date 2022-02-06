$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Iteris posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iteris by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 1,255,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

