Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($29.85).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
