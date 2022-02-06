Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($29.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.48 ($0.54) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.49 ($19.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,608. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($17.08) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($32.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.77.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.