Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $38.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

KC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 1,273,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

