Analysts Set Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) PT at C$1.92

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

USA stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.09. 1,008,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,764. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.66.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

