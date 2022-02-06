Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 72.9% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.07. 1,446,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,438. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $668.17 and its 200 day moving average is $623.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

