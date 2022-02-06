Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.