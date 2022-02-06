Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $465.97 million and $47.43 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003763 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,720,370 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

