Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.