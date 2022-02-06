$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613,082. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

