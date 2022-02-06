Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.76. 5,869,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

