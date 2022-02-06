Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGAOY. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.
About Proximus
Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.