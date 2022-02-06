Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGAOY. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.0694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.