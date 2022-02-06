Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GRI stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.97). The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($398.82).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

