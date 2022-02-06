Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

