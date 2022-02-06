Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,393 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 270.5% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,408,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

