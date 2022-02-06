Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several research firms recently commented on UTI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 566,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,352. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

