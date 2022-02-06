Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 225,000 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS remained flat at $$14.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,836. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

