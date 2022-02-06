Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.15. 2,823,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Capri has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.