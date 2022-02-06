Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVVTY shares. Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.87. 30,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

