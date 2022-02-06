Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 3.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DOCU stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.46. 3,660,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,747. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

