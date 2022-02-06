7,108 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $163.01. 4,375,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

