Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.88 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.