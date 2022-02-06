Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.88 billion.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.
In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.