17,600 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $410.07 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.79 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.54.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

