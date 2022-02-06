PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.49 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

