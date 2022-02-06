Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

