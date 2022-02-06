Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.20 Million

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $768.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.00 million. Donaldson posted sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 312,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

