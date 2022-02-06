Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 65.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $326.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.00 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

